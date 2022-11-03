Bharat Jodo Yatra stopped polarisation in Telangana: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee Minorities Department Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said that Bharat Jodo Yatra stopped religious polarization in Telangana. He claimed that the success of the Bharat Jodh Yatra in Hyderabad is an indication that the People of Hyderabad are vigilant about the polarization perpetrated by the BJP and TRS.

Imran Pratapgarhi stated that Rahul Gandhi exposed the ‘nefarious collaboration’ between BJP & TRS and how these two parties were planning to destroy the secular fabric of the state. “Rahul Gandhi’s speech has removed the secular mask that K Chandrashekar Rao has been wearing since 2014,” he remarked.

According to Imran Pratapgarhi, KCR played a major role in establishing BJP in Telangana by hampering the progress of Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi raised several issues pertaining to unemployment, rising expenses, and building houses for the downtrodden. The general public will put pressure on other parties that their issues are raised,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Department Shaik Abudullah Sohail stated that the Congress Party will send the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to every house. “Rahul Gandhi’s intention is to unite the people and spread the message to the majority of people,” he added.

AICC Minorities department secretary Farhan Azmi praised the congress cadre who made this yatra a great success.