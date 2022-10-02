Bharat Jodo Yatra to pass through Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday announced the rearranged route for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad.

Previously the yatra was supposed to pass through Outer Ring Road (ORR ) and Vikarabad. However, it will now pass through major areas in the city including Shamshabad, Aramgarh, Charminar, Afzalgunz, Mozamjahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally Darga, Vijaynagar Colony, Nagarjuna Circle, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Patancheru. The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is currently in Karnataka and is set to enter Telangana on October 24.

The TPCC feels that if the Yatra passes through Hyderabad, it could serve Congress’s interest in reaching out to the public. The state unit of Congress plans to hold a meeting in and around the city on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A public meeting is also under planning for the final day of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Telangana leg. As part of the preparations for the march, the TPCC members met Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Mahender Reddy, seeking security for the same.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy informed the media that the DGP agreed to provide the security arrangements. Later in the day, Reddy held a meeting with Maharashtra CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat.