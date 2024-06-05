Bhumana Karunakar Reddy resigns TTD chairman post

His resignation comes after his son Bhumana Abhinay Reddy lost the election from Tirupati assembly constituency

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy resigns to his post after YSRCP suffered a defeat in the hands of TDP in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
Amaravati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has tendered his resignation for his post after YSRCP suffered a defeat in the hands of TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. he submitted his resignation to TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy. He had assumed the charge last August.

His son Bhumana Abhinay Reddy who contested from Tirupati assembly constituency on YSRCP ticket, lost to Jana Sena candidate Arani Srinivasulu with a margin of 61,956 votes.

Karunakar Reddy has been playing a key role in Tirupati politics. he acted as the chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) from 2004 to 2006 when Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He served as TTD chairman from 2006 to 2008. He was once again appointed the TTD chairman.

