Bigg Boss 15: Top 2, trophy photos, finale date & more

Mumbai: From ugly spats, friendships, love angles to high-voltage drama, Bigg Boss 15 has been managing to keep the buzz on among audience. The show has been extended for two weeks. The contestants who are currently left in the race are — Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. There was no elimination last week.

While, it was earlier reported that the makers are planning to wrap up Bigg Boss 15 by mid-January, Salman formally announced the show’s extension till January end. Now, a latest report in Pinkvilla stated that the reality show may very well get extended even futher and is now expected to end in February last week.

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “Bigg Boss 15 was to be held till January 16 but the makers, going by the show’s popularity, extended it to January 31. Now, apparently, they will extend this season till the end of February. Apart from the high TRP’s and excellent viewership the show holds across India, the ongoing pandemic is also a reason that the show has been given an extension. The BB set at Film City has the contestants living in a bio bubble and with utmost safety precautions taken for Salman and the rest of the team. Right now, introducing a new show when they have a hugely successful one already running with spiralling TRP’s, does not make sense.”

An official annoucement is still awaited.

Bigg Boss 15 trophy photos

In Saturday’s episode, we saw Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan gracing the show. She was seen interacting with the contestants and testing their urge to win. Gauahar also unveiled the winner trophy in the garden area of the Bigg Boss 15 house. The housemates were thrilled by a glimpse of the shining trophy.

#PratikSehajpal is Sunehri Chidiya



Even @BiggBoss is Manifesting the season 15 trophy for #BBKingPratik pic.twitter.com/Ru8AGETkUm — Ritam Halder | ঋতম হালদার (@ritam_de_scribe) January 16, 2022

History has already been created with @TheNishantBhat being the 1st ever choreographer to participate in Bigg Boss. Another history is on its way as Nishant Bhat will be the first ever choreographer to lift the Bigg Boss 15 Trophy 🏆🎊 #NishantBhat Proud of you!#NishantForTheWin pic.twitter.com/jM4frhoCyy — Bambi❤ (@Ridztribe15) January 15, 2022

Top 2 contestants

With just a few week left for the finale, there is a huge buzz among audience that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra will reach top 2. It is also being said that either Teja or Karan will lift the trophy this year. However, only time will tell this.

Rajiv Adatia re-enters show

Salman Khan, in Sunday’s episode announed that the evicted contestant Rajiv Adatia will be re-entering the show. The latest promo shared on Colors TV’s Instagram showcases Rajiv entering the house and he announces that he will be challenging the contestants, further adding contestants’ fate of ticket of finale now lies in his hands.