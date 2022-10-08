‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman advises Shalin Bhanot to ‘not try to be a host, be a contestant’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss 16’ lashed out at ‘Naagin’ actor and contestant Shalin Bhanot and advised him to not try to be a host on the show and just be a housemate.

During the recent episode, Shalin said that he would like to host the show if the makers allow him to do so even for a day. This made the host angry as he said: “You are not here to be the host, you are a contestant and try to be a good one first.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Shukravaar ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ saw many interesting series of events including Salman entering the show with dhol beats and having a fun conversation with contestants Gori Nagori and Sumbul Taouqeer.

He announced a party and invited Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others. However, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh and Gori Nagori were not invited for the bash.

Furthermore, Shalin is also being trolled for asking Abdu about his family and height.

He said during the episode: “Can I ask you a personal question, if you don’t mind?” As Abdu replied “yes”, Shalin said: “Your parents have good height or?” to which Abdu answered that all his family members except him are tall.

Sajid Khan added: “But only you are a star.”

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.