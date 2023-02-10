Bigg Boss 16: Shiv, Stan out from finale race? See current ranks

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is set to pull the curtains this weekend. With the finale just around the corner, the excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high, and fans are eager to see who will come out on top and grab the trophy this year. Voting to choose the winner has already commenced.

Bigg Boss 16 Voting Trends

And now, the latest voting trends shared by the popular social media page ‘The Khabri‘ has left the viewers shocked. In a surprising twist, we notice that two of the top contenders, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, have been removed from the top 3 finalists. Though we can’t predict anything until the finale announcement, the current voting trend has sent shockwaves through the Bigg Boss 16 fanbase, as both Stan and Shiv were seen as strong contenders for the winner’s title.

Archana Gautam has grabbed the second position, while Shalin Bhanot is in third place. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is ruling the list as always and she has a high chance of winning BB 16.

