Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul gets eliminated, see her total earnings

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, one of the most hyped contestants Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been eliminated from the show just a week before the finale. The Imlie actress who entered the show with a bang was the youngest contestant on the show. She quickly became one of the most talked about contestants with her soft and bubbly nature.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s journey came to an end in the 18th week of Bigg Boss 16. She ended up being in the 7th position. She is currently out of the house and her eviction will be telecasted in tomorrow’s episode.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

As Sumbul Touqeer Khan exits from the race, let’s quickly have a look at how much she earned from the show. The actress was the highest-earning member of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Reportedly, she charged Rs 9L per week. So, for 18 weeks her total remunerations stand at a whopping Rs 1.8cr.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan (Twitter)

Despite her efforts to win over the audience, she was unable to secure enough votes to keep her in the running. Her elimination came as a surprise to many fans and fellow contestants, who had expected her to go far and reach the finals.

Bigg Boss 16 Top 6 Finalists

Bigg Boss 16 has finally got its deserving finalists of the season. They are —

Archana Gautam

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MC Stan

Shalin Bhanot

Shiv Thakare

What’s your take on Sumbul’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16? Was she a deserving finalist of the show? Comment your opinions below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16 and other reality shows.