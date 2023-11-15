Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and 4 others nominated for eviction

Mumbai: Get ready for another round of nail-biting eliminations in Bigg Boss 17! As the new week unfolds, the housemates have already locked in their nominations and the same will be showcased in tonight’s episode. And, we have the names of five housemates who got nominated in the 5th week of the reality show.

Bigg Boss 17 5th Week Nominated Contestants

Five contestants, including the popular television actress Ankita Lokhande, find themselves on the eviction chopping block. They are —

Anurag Dobhal

Ankita Lokhande

Sunny Arya

Khanzaadi

Abhishek Kumar

The news has sparked intense speculation among fans, who are now busy rallying support for their favourite contestants on social media platforms. Hashtags related to the nominated housemates are gaining momentum as fans express their opinions and try to save their favourite contestants from eviction.

As the eviction approaches, tension is palpable in the Bigg Boss house. Contestants are strategizing, forming alliances, and making last-minute efforts to garner votes from the audience.

Who will survive this week’s eviction, and whose journey will come to an end? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.