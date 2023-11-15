Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky want to QUIT by paying Rs…

Mumbai: The entry of TV couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain into the Bigg Boss 17 house was one of the eagerly awaited segments by BB fans who were excited to see their romantic side on the show. However, what unfolded surprised many as the couple found themselves entangled in numerous heated arguments since week 1, leading viewers to label them as a ‘toxic pair’.

In the last night’s episode, tensions reached a breaking point. Another unexpected clash took place between Vicky and Ankita after contestants were reshuffled. Vicky Jain was shifted to the ‘Dimaag’ room, while Ankita remained in her ‘Dil’ room.

Ankita, visibly upset, accused Vicky of being a failure as a husband and she even revealed that she brought him into ‘Bigg Boss 17’ solely for her own game.

Despite Vicky’s attempts to reconcile and remain calm, the quarrel escalated. He calmly pointed out Ankita’s misjudgments, leading to a temporary patch-up. However, Ankita, expressing her struggle, hinted at wanting to leave the show. In a clip from the episode that is going viral on social media, Vicky can be seen saying to his wife that he is ready to pay Rs 4 crore to exit alongside her from the show.

The future of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ remains uncertain, and viewers are left wondering about the twists and turns that will unfold in the upcoming episodes. Only time will reveal whether this celebrity couple decides to stay or takes an unexpected exit from the reality show.

