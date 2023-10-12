Bigg Boss 17: Faces of 6 contestants unveiled, check here

Fans are eagerly awaiting the revelation of every detail surrounding Bigg Boss 17, from contestants to the house theme

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:16 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17: Faces of 6 contestants unveiled, check here
Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya are confirmed to take part in Bigg Boss 17 (Instagram)

Mumbai: The anticipation for Bigg Boss 17 is hitting an all-time high as the premiere date, October 15, approaches. Fans are eagerly awaiting the revelation of every detail surrounding the show, from contestants to the house theme. The buzz on social media is nothing short of electric.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a recent update, it has been revealed that all confirmed contestants are gearing up to step into the Bigg Boss house very soon. Adding to the excitement, the popular social media handle, Bigg Boss Tak, has offered a sneak peek by sharing images of a few contestants.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Names

1. Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider

2. Jigna Vora

3. Rinku Dhawan

4. Mannara Chopra

5. Munawar Faruqui

6. Manasvi Mamgai

Here’s Full List Of Contestants

While the complete list remains under wraps, fans are buzzing with curiosity and excitement as they catch a glimpse of the potential housemates. The reveal has set social media abuzz with speculation and discussion about the diverse personalities that will make this season all the more intriguing.

MS Education Academy

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button