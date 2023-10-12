Bigg Boss 17: Faces of 6 contestants unveiled, check here

Mumbai: The anticipation for Bigg Boss 17 is hitting an all-time high as the premiere date, October 15, approaches. Fans are eagerly awaiting the revelation of every detail surrounding the show, from contestants to the house theme. The buzz on social media is nothing short of electric.

In a recent update, it has been revealed that all confirmed contestants are gearing up to step into the Bigg Boss house very soon. Adding to the excitement, the popular social media handle, Bigg Boss Tak, has offered a sneak peek by sharing images of a few contestants.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Names

1. Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider

BREAKING!!! YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank is confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 17. pic.twitter.com/V8MUoecvQT — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

2. Jigna Vora

BREAKING! Journalist Jigna Vora is confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 17.



Recently on her life, a Netflix series Scoop was made. She practices tarot reading and astrology now.



The crime reporter was jailed for allegedly being involved in the murder of another senior… pic.twitter.com/uDNdsTskN0 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

3. Rinku Dhawan

BREAKING! As per media report, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame 'Rinku Dhawan' is also confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 17. pic.twitter.com/u38Wgmhxbc — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

4. Mannara Chopra

BREAKING!!! As per media report, Priyanka Chopra & Parineeti Chopra's cousin 'Mannara Chopra' is confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 17.



Latest one of her video where viral when the director kissed her on the cheek at the event. pic.twitter.com/IN2xyj2l0i — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

5. Munawar Faruqui

BREAKING!! Comedian and Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17.



As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal finalized at the last moment. pic.twitter.com/J4cmYEQrV9 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 11, 2023

6. Manasvi Mamgai

BREAKING! Manasvi Mamgai is confirmed for Bigg Boss 17



Manasvi won the title of Femina Miss India World 2010 and represented India at Miss World 2010. She previously won the titles of Miss India Tourism International and Miss Tourism International 2008. pic.twitter.com/rsFesKZSgF — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 9, 2023

Here’s Full List Of Contestants

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List



☆ Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

☆ Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt

☆ Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar



☆ Munawar Faruqui

☆ Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider

☆ Mannara Chopra

☆ Jigna Vora

☆ Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank

☆ Manasvi Mamgai

☆ Rishi… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023

While the complete list remains under wraps, fans are buzzing with curiosity and excitement as they catch a glimpse of the potential housemates. The reveal has set social media abuzz with speculation and discussion about the diverse personalities that will make this season all the more intriguing.

