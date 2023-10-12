Bigg Boss 17: Faces of 6 contestants unveiled, check here

Mumbai: The anticipation for Bigg Boss 17 is hitting an all-time high as the premiere date, October 15, approaches. Fans are eagerly awaiting the revelation of every detail surrounding the show, from contestants to the house theme. The buzz on social media is nothing short of electric.
In a recent update, it has been revealed that all confirmed contestants are gearing up to step into the Bigg Boss house very soon. Adding to the excitement, the popular social media handle, Bigg Boss Tak, has offered a sneak peek by sharing images of a few contestants.
Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Names
1. Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider
2. Jigna Vora
3. Rinku Dhawan
4. Mannara Chopra
5. Munawar Faruqui
6. Manasvi Mamgai
Here’s Full List Of Contestants
While the complete list remains under wraps, fans are buzzing with curiosity and excitement as they catch a glimpse of the potential housemates. The reveal has set social media abuzz with speculation and discussion about the diverse personalities that will make this season all the more intriguing.
Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.