Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s TOTAL earnings for 14 weeks

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 gears up for its grand finale on January 28, recent episodes shocked viewers with a double elimination, bidding farewell to Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya just before the much-anticipated finale week.

Isha Malviya’s journey in the BB 17 house was concluded in last night’s episode. Fans are now curious to know how much she earned from the reality show. It turns out that Isha’s earnings from the show have exceeded the winning amount! Keep reading to know how.

Isha Malviya’s Bigg Boss 17 Remuneration

Throughout her 14-week journey on Bigg Boss 17, Isha earned an impressive Rs 7.5 lakhs per week. This means her total earnings so far stand at a whopping Rs 1.05 crores, surpassing the winner’s prize money, which is approximately Rs 40 to 50 lakhs.

Top 6 Contestants

Post Isha and Ayesha’s elimination, contestants who are left in the race are —

Ankita Lokhande

Munawar Faruqui

Mannara Chopra

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Abhishek Kumar

Vicky Jain

As the finale approaches, fans eagerly await to see who among the remaining contestants will emerge as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 17. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show’s finale.