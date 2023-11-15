Bigg Boss 17: Time for Sunny Arya aka Tehelka to go home?

Mumbai: It’s time for another elimination in Bigg Boss 17 house. In the upcoming episode, all 17 contestants will participate in the nomination task a set of contestants will fall in danger. According to the social media page The Khabri, the five nominated contestants for 5th week are — Anurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai.

Manasvi Mangai was the last contestant who got evicted from Bigg Boss 17 in 3rd week. There was no elimination in 4th week due to the Diwali occasion. And now, all eyes are on who will walk home next.

Many loyal viewers of the show are of the opinion that Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai might get eliminated this week. Ankita, Abhishek and Khanzaadi have a strong fan following that will save them from getting evicted. Anurag, on the other hand, has some chances of walking out. Relevant to mention here that, Anurag has been requesting Bigg Boss to grant him a voluntary exit from the show.

Check out what viewers are saying.

Which contestant do you think will get eliminated this week from Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.