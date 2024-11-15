Bigg Boss 18: News of Kardashian sisters’ entry shocks fans

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 began with a bang, with a strong start and record-breaking TRPs thanks to its grand premiere. However, the momentum soon began to slow, with recent episodes recording lower viewership and the show dropping out of the top 10 most-watched programs on Indian television. The lack of entertainment led to criticism from former contestants, some of whom described the current season as “boring to the core.”

But there’s a glimmer of hope for the Bigg Boss team. The show seems to be regaining its pace as contestants pull out all stops to ramp up the entertainment factor.

Kardashian sisters In Bigg Boss 18?

Latest news in telly ville has it that the makers are planning to take things up a notch by bringing in the Kardashian sisters as potential contestants, a move that could catapult the season into one of the most talked-about ones in the show’s history.

Sources close to the production house reveal that Bigg Boss 18 has extended an offer to the globally renowned Kardashian sisters, known for their larger-than-life presence on social media and television. The source told Times Now, “Yes, we have sent an offer to the Kardashian sisters, given their international appeal. They will bring a kind of glamour to the show. However, there’s a lot of back-and-forth happening between their team and ours. They are yet to give us an answer.”

If the deal comes through, Bigg Boss fans will get the chance to see the Kardashian sisters — Kim, Kylie and Kendall step inside the Bigg Boss house, bringing their iconic personalities to Indian television. This unexpected twist could very well change the course of the season, boosting both viewership and excitement.

While the buzz around the possible entry of the Kardashians continues to grow, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation. Check out how fans are reacting to the news.

Are you excited to see the Kardashian sisters in the Bigg Boss house?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.