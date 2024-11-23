Bigg Boss 18 results out: Which female celeb evicted this week?

Mumbai: Another dramatic week comes to an end in the Bigg Boss 18 house, and it’s that time when one contestant bids farewell to the reality show. For Week 7, speculations were rife about a double elimination from among the seven nominated contestants — Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, and Kashish Kapoor.

However, as per inside sources, only one contestant has been eliminated, and it is none other than Alice Kaushik.

Alice Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 18

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, shot yesterday, saw Alice Kaushik and Kashish Kapoor landing in the bottom two. Both contestants received the least votes throughout the week. While many fans were bracing for a double eviction, it has been revealed that only Alice was shown the door, ending her journey on the show after a seven-week stint.

🚨 Alice Kaushik has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 18 house.



Retweet If Happy! — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 22, 2024

Impact of Alice’s Elimination

Alice Kaushik’s eviction is expected to shake things up inside the house, especially among her close-knit circle of friends. She shared a strong bond with fellow contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, forming a trio that supported each other through thick and thin. Her exit may leave Avinash and Eisha emotionally shaken, as the three often stood by each other during difficult times, particularly during tasks and nominations.

As the remaining contestants continue to vie for the title, viewers can expect more drama, alliances, and confrontations in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.