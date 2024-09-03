Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confirmed, tentative list of 14 celebs

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 is set to make its return, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Salman Khan has been confirmed as the host once again. Contrary to recent rumors, Bhaijaan will indeed helm the upcoming season, putting an end to all speculations about his departure due to health reasons.

Bigg Boss 18 First Promo

It is being said that Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for the first promo of the show, which is expected to air shortly.

Salman Khan And BB Go Hand In Hand

Bigg Boss, a staple of Indian reality TV, has seen massive success over the years, particularly under Salman Khan’s engaging and often candid hosting style. His presence has become synonymous with the show, blending humor, advice, and the occasional reprimand that viewers have come to love.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List

Several interesting names who are expected to take part in Bigg Boss 18 have been surfacing online. Have a look at the tentative list below that includes a mix of well-known television personalities and actors.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Anita Hassanandani Zaan Khan Meera Deosthale Sudhanshu Pandey Shaheer Sheikh Surbhi Jyoti Faisal Shaikh Sameera Reddy Sunil Kumar from Stree 2 Anjali Anand Chahat Pandey Aalisha Panwar Reem Shaikh

Adding to the excitement, Abdu Rozik, who gained popularity during his stint in Bigg Boss 16, is set to return. This time, he will join Salman Khan as a co-host for special segments, bringing a fresh dynamic to the show. Abdu Rozik has confirmed his involvement and expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the Bigg Boss house.

With Salman Khan back at the helm and a star-studded lineup of contestants, Bigg Boss 18 promises to be yet another thrilling season of the much-loved reality show. Which celebrity are you wishing to see in the upcoming season? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.