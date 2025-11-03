Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has now stepped into its 11th week, and the competition is getting tougher with each passing day. The last Weekend Ka Vaar saw Pranit More walking out of the show due to health reasons. With his exit, only 11 contestants remain in the game as the show gradually sails towards its grand finale, expected to happen in the first or second week of December.

All eyes are now on the next elimination. The nominations for Week 11 have already taken place inside the house and will be showcased in tomorrow’s episode.

Nominated contestants for week 11

Farrhana Bhatt

Gaurav Khanna

Neelam Giri

Abhishek Bajaj

Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 week 11 nomination task

Contestants were called in pairs to the Confession Room, where they were asked to nominate one among the given options. Here’s how it unfolded:

Round 1: Farrhana, Malti and Ashnoor were given the option of Mridul and Abhishek. In majority, they nominated Abhishek.

Round 2: Mridul and Amaal were given options Tanya and Farrhana. Both nominated Farrhana.

Round 3: Kunickaa and Neelam were given options Gaurav, Amaal and Shehbaaz. Both nominated Gaurav.

Round 4: Gaurav and Abhishek were given options Neelam and Malti. Both nominated Neelam.

Round 5: Tanya and Shehbaaz were given options Kunickaa and Ashnoor. Both nominated Ashnoor.

In the end, Abhishek Bajaj, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, and Ashnoor Kaur found themselves nominated for eviction this week.

With the finale getting closer, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss 19 house.