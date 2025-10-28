Mumbai: Baseer Ali’s elimination from Bigg Boss 19 continues to stir strong reactions online, with fans still calling it an “unfair eviction.” While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the controversy, Baseer has now broken his silence in post-eviction interviews and he’s not holding back.

Baseer accused the makers of being “biased” and talking to Bollywood Spy, he also hinted that the winner could be a Colors TV face. He said, “Jis tareeqe se mein evict hua hun us tareeqe se toh winner shayad koi Colors ka he face ho sakta hai”.

Baseer’s statement has now fueled speculations among fans that actor Gaurav Khanna might be the “fixed” winner of the season.

Revealing his personal top 3 choices, Baseer said he would like to see Amaal, Shehbaaz, and Neelam in the finale. The former Roadies winner also admitted he was expecting to reach the top 5 and was disappointed with how things unfolded.

In a recent AMA session shared by Colors TV, Baseer reflected on his journey saying, “It was clear they were never going to let me lift that trophy. My honesty, my aura, my personality was maybe a bit too much for the show.”

For the first time after his eviction, Baseer Ali shared his thoughts. He feels he is in the wrong season and that the other contestants didn’t match his aura. He also said that after the physical tasks stopped coming, his game went down.



His elimination, alongside Nehal Chudasama, shocked not just fans but also Salman Khan, who remarked during Weekend Ka Vaar, “I am quite shocked myself.”

Now, the big question remains was Baseer Ali’s eviction truly unfair, and is his prediction about the winner right? Fans certainly seem divided.