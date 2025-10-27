Celebrities react to Baseer Ali’s eviction from Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has witnessed one of the most shocking eliminations of the season as Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob, one of the most talked-about contestants, was shown the exit door in Sunday’s episode. Ever since the news of Baseer’s eviction broke, fans, viewers, and even celebrities including former Bigg Boss contestants have been reacting strongly to this unexpected move by the makers.

A double eviction twist was announced in which Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama both were eliminated from the show, leaving the audience stunned.

Celebs React to Baseer Ali’s Eviction from Bigg Boss 19

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan took to her X handle and praised both evicted contestants, writing, “Well played baseer and Nehal ! U made ur mark . #bb19”

Manu Punjabi also shared his reaction. Watch below.

Rahul Vaidya expressed disappointment over Baseer’s early exit. He wrote, “I felt bad that baseer got out so early. I think there are many undeserving ones inside and the deserving one went out. If he had any strong opponent he would have been in top2. But unfortunately uske koi bade mudde bane hi nahi. Bad luck buddy. All the best.”

Bandgee Kallra shared her thoughts, saying, “Baseer was playing very well in the starting weeks and then slowly his game went down and these last two weeks with nehal was his lowest point! It spoiled his game completely! #bb19 I don’t think he will be back!”

Evicted contestant Zeishan Quadri also reacted to the news and said, “Mujhe kahin na kahin aisa lagta tha Baseer Ali Top 5 mein jagah deserve karta tha.”

It’s heartbreaking to see the most genuine contestant evicted like this. Baseer Ali gave his all every single day. The audience isn’t blind… we know who deserved to stay.



PUBLIC DEMANDS BASEER#BaseerAli #BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/9YMd0NDgLR — Nyra 🧬 (@crushed72) October 26, 2025

Even his on-show rivals Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj called Baseer Ali’s eviction “unfair” and demanded his return to the house.

Amaal Mallik tweeted, “What happened was unbelievable and absolutely shocking. @Baseer_Bob, one of the most deserving players, didn’t get the chance he deserved. His eviction was unbelievable. Baseer and Amaal weren’t just players…they were allies who understood the game and had each other’s backs. Team Amaal Mallik stands with him, always.”

What happened was unbelievable and absolutely shocking. @Baseer_Bob , one of the most deserving players, didn’t get the chance he deserved. His eviction was unbelievable. Baseer and Amaal weren’t just players…they were allies who understood the game and had each other’s backs.… pic.twitter.com/daYPHe6Oay — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 27, 2025

Abhishek Bajaj’s team also voiced their frustration, writing, “Makers are really playing so dirty first they evict Baseer, than they try to portray wrong image of Abhishek by bringing his personal life, we need to speak against wrong everything is not for trp makers. PUBLIC DEMANDS BASEER.”

With so many strong reactions coming in, Baseer Ali’s eviction has clearly become one of the most talked-about moments of Bigg Boss 19.

Do you also want him back in the house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB 19.