Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its fourth week, and the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is slowly picking up pace, getting more dramatic and entertaining with each passing day. All contestants seem to have settled into the house, and viewers are now witnessing new friendships, heated fights, and shifting dynamics.

Apart from the regular updates from the house, fans are always curious about how much the celebrities, influencers, and newcomers are earning for their stint on the show. The salaries of contestants, along with Salman Khan’s hefty paycheck, have always intrigued Bigg Boss fans.

With Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek already evicted, 15 contestants remain in the house. Here’s a look at their per-week salaries, ranked from highest to lowest.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants salary list 2025

Gaurav Khanna – Rs 17.5 lakhs per week Amaal Mallik – Rs 8.75 lakhs per week Nagma Mirajkar – Rs 5–8 lakhs per week (eliminated) Ashnoor Kaur – Rs 6 lakhs per week Awez Darbar – Rs 6 lakhs per week Abhishek Bajaj – Rs 3–6 lakhs per week Baseer Ali – Rs 3–6 lakhs per week Tanya Mittal – Rs 3–6 lakhs per week Zeishan Quadri – Rs 2–5 lakhs per week Farhana Bhatt – Rs 2–4 lakhs per week Kunickaa Sadanand – Rs 2–4 lakhs per week Nehal – Rs 2–3 lakhs per week Neelam – Rs 1–2 lakhs per week

According to several media reports, Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are among the least-paid contestants of the season. On the other hand, wildcard entry Shehbaz Badesha’s fee has not yet been revealed publicly.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the upcoming elimination round as five contestants — Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Pranit More are on the nomination list this week. It remains to be seen who will be walking out of the house next.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.