Bigg Boss 19: Photo of Baseer Ali from ‘secret room’ goes viral

Mumbai: Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned out to be one of the most emotional and shocking nights of the season for both housemates and viewers. A double eviction took place, with Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob being shown the exit door by host Salman Khan.

While Nehal’s eviction was quite expected, it’s Baseer’s elimination that has left fans and viewers completely stunned. Despite reportedly getting good votes, the Roadies and Splitsvilla fame contestant had to bid farewell to the show, sparking widespread discussions online.

Baseer Ali in secret room?

Soon after the episode aired, a photo started circulating on social media showing Baseer Ali sitting in the Bigg Boss secret room with headphones on. Many fan pages are claiming that the move was made only for TRPs and that Baseer might re-enter the house soon. However, there is no official confirmation yet, and Siasat.com couldn’t verify whether the viral photo is real or edited.

Relax guys….Baseer is not eliminated, he has been sent to secret room.



Game is on 🔥🔥🔥

BRING BACK BASEER ALI



UNFAIR EVICTION BASEER #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss #BaseerAli #BaseerBob pic.twitter.com/JpaJAhIreY — Opkunkna (@OMjat2000) October 26, 2025

Not sure if it’s fake or true

Baseer Ali in secret room ? pic.twitter.com/VI3QwJWOmW — Monira Parvin Flora 🩵 (@Floraz890) October 26, 2025

With Baseer and Nehal’s eviction, 12 contestants now remain in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the much-awaited grand finale might take place on December 7.

