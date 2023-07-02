‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika reads Abdu’s palm, predicts he’ll marry by age 24

Abdu has reunited with Salman Khan, packing all the swag and attitude with a dose of cuteness to enhance the experience

Bebika Dhurve, Abdu Rozik (IANS)

Mumbai: Entering the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house with style, the Tajik social media sensation Abdu Rozik was introduced to all the contestants from each of the housemates. During his introduction, actress Bebika Dhurve surprised Abdu with palm reading, predicting that he’ll tie the knot by the age of 24.

Abdu’s entry into the house and this intriguing prediction are sure to change the dynamics of the house. This happened as contestants began to advise him on whom to befriend and who Rozik should avoid.

While Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve asked him to stay away from Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani advised him to stay away from Bebika and give her all the attention instead.

Abdu has reunited with Salman Khan, packing all the swag and attitude with a dose of cuteness to enhance the experience.

Viewers can tune into Jio Cinema to catch up on the raw and unfiltered conversations, and all the shenanigans of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

