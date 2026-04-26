Bigg Boss star Ashu Reddy booked for duping NRI in Rs 9.35 cr ‘marriage scam’

Hyderabad: Television actress Ashu Reddy, known for her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, has been booked by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) in connection with an alleged cheating case amounting to Rs 9.35 crore, the police said on Sunday, April 26.

The complaint was filed by Satyanarayana, a resident of Shaikpet, Hyderabad, and father of the alleged victim, YV Dharmendra, a software engineer based in London, accusing the actress of promising marriage to his son and allegedly swindling crores of rupees from him between 2018 and 2025.

According to the complainant, Dharmendra had first met Ashu Reddy in 2018. The accused allegedly convinced him to enter into a relationship on the promise of marriage, following which Dharmendra is said to have spent large sums of money on vehicles, approximately five kilograms of gold and multiple flats — all of which were registered in the actress’ name.

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The actress subsequently backed out of the marriage promise, prompting the family to approach the police.

The complaint also alleges that the actress’s sister separately took Rs 50 lakh from Dharmendra and did not return it. A case has been registered against Ashu Reddy and her family members.

Confirming the development to Siasat.com, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes/Detective Department) S Chaitanya Kumar said the investigation was currently under way. “Inquiry is still going on. Prima facie, a first information report (FIR) has been issued in what appears to be a live-in relationship case. The luring of money happened in close proximity with the person,” the DCP said.

He added that the investigation had deepened after it emerged that the accused was an actress. “After getting to know she is an actress, we started a deeper investigation and thus cannot disclose every detail at the moment. The complainant is also not in a position to share more details,” he said.

Ashu Reddy is a well-known face in Telugu television circles and gained wider public recognition following her participation in Bigg Boss Telugu. Her name had previously surfaced in connection with a drugs case, though she had denied any involvement. She has not yet issued any public statement in response to the latest allegations.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.