Bigg Boss Telugu 8 1st finalist: Who won the Ticket to Finale?

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 finale is around the corner and fans are super excited to know the winner’s name. With just two weeks left, nine contestants are still vying for the coveted title, but the game is about to intensify. This weekend, a double elimination is said to be on the cards, narrowing the competition to the top seven contestants.

Bigg Bos Telugu 8 Ticket to Finale Winner

The much-anticipated Ticket to Finale (TTF) task was conducted inside the house this whole week, sparking fierce competition among the housemates. Three contenders — Rohini, Avinash, and Nikhil battled it out for the crucial spot in the finale week. And now, we have the name of the winner of Ticket to Finale.

Ultimately, it was Mukku Avinash aka Jabardasth Avinash, the popular comedian, who won, claiming the first finalist spot of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

However, despite winning the TTF task, Avinash’s position in the finale remains uncertain. But why? Because he has been nominated for the upcoming elimination round. If he survives this critical week, he will secure his place in the finale week. Otherwise, his journey in the house could come to a sudden halt.

This season marks Avinash’s second appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu. During his earlier stint, he failed to leave a lasting impression on viewers. However, this time around, Avinash has managed to stay longer and significantly improve his performance, winning hearts.

As fans eagerly await the results of this week’s eliminations, the question looms — will Avinash make it to the finale and prove himself once again? Do you want him to stay inside the Bigg Boss house?

