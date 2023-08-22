Bihar: Internet services suspended in Bagaha following communal clash

Patna: A day after a communal clash between two communities in Bagaha city of Bihar, the state Home Ministry has suspended the internet services for next two days.

The internet will remain in effect from Tuesday 2 pm to Thursday 2 pm.

The home department has taken the decision on the report of district magistrate and SP of Bagaha (Bagaha is a police district and a SP rank officer is deployed there).

The home department has said that there are apprehension that some anti-social elements may use the internet to transmit provocative messages and videos to disturb the peace and tranquility of the region. Hence as a precautionary measure, the department has taken the decision to suspend the internet services for two days.

The home department said that the action was taken under Indian Telegraph Act 1885 to suspend the telecom services for a temporary period.

On Monday, during Nagpanchami, more than 12 persons were injured after a violent clash erupted between the two communities.

The injured persons have been admitted to sub-divisional hospital in Bagaha and are under treatment.

Besides Bagaha, violent clashes also appeared in Mehsi and Kalyanpur village in East Champaran district.