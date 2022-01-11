Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav meets CM KCR

11th January 2022
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janatha Dal (RJD) Chief Tejaswi Yadav met with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. IT Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed him and the leaders of RJD into the CM’s residence.

Media reports suggested that the leaders spoke to each other regarding the current political situation in the country and the possibility of a ‘third front’ even though the leaders called the meet a ‘courtesy call’.

The meeting gained importance in the context of both the parties fighting BJP in their native states.

RJD leaders including former Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, former MLC Sunil Singh & former MLA Bhola Yadav were also present.

