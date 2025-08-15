Bihar SIR: ECI reports zero complaints by political parties

New Delhi: Despite sustained criticism from Opposition parties over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported that it has not received a single formal complaint from any political party regarding claims and objections to the draft rolls.

In contrast, the ECI said, individual voters have submitted 28,370 applications for inclusion or exclusion.

According to the ECI’s daily bulletin on August 15 — covering the period from August 1 (3 p.m.) to August 15 (9 a.m.) — political parties have appointed 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs). This includes 53,338 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 47,506 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, 36,550 from the Janata Dal (United), and 17,549 from the Indian National Congress, among others.

While no political party, including those in Opposition, has submitted claims or objections, individual electors have filed 28,370 such requests. Of these, 857 have already been disposed of following the mandatory verification period.

The Commission also received 1,03,703 applications from first-time voters aged 18 and above, including six routed through BLAs.

The ECI reiterated that claims and objections are adjudicated by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) only after a seven-day verification process. Crucially, no name can be deleted from the draft rolls published on August 1 without a formal “speaking order” issued after due inquiry and providing the concerned individual an opportunity to be heard.

The absence of formal party complaints stands in sharp contrast to the repeated public accusations by Opposition leaders alleging bias and procedural lapses in voter roll management. The data indicate that while parties are actively engaging in the revision process through their BLAs, they have not formally contested the fairness of the exercise before the ECI.