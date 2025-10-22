Mumbai: What if we tell you that one of the world’s richest men is about to step into India’s most dramatic serial? Yes, brace yourselves as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is officially entering the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi universe!

In a twist no one saw coming, Bill Gates is all set to make a virtual cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The global tycoon will share screen space with none other than Smriti Irani’s iconic character, Tulsi Virani, in a storyline that’s both emotional and socially meaningful.

According to reports, Gates’ appearance will span three episodes, where Tulsi engages in a heartfelt video call with him, not about technology or business, but about maternal health and newborn well-being, an initiative championed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

While the world trends #ArrestBillGates , @smritiirani invites him to our homes to propagate nonsensical vaccination agenda. Can’t even imagine how many women will be influenced through @BillGates appearances in #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi https://t.co/EfNlrDmabS pic.twitter.com/k495w5c2bu — Dee (@DeeEternalOpt) October 22, 2025

Reportedly, Smriti Irani herself pushed for this storyline, aiming to use entertainment as a medium for social impact.

After a surprise Tulsi-Parvati reunion featuring Sakshi Tanwar last week, Ekta Kapoor seems determined to keep viewers hooked. With Bill Gates joining the drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is about to deliver one of television’s most unexpected crossovers ever.

The show airs on StarPlus at 10:30 pm and streams on JioHotstar, continuing its high TRP streak with every surprising twist.