Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation set to open first regional office in Riyadh

Riyadh: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is set to establish its first regional headquarters within Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, ‘Misk City’, in Riyadh.

The new regional office will streamline Gates Foundation activities across the region in education, health, and technology.

The announcement was made during the unveiling of a strategic partnership between Gates Foundation and Misk to enhance youth engagement in the non-profit sector, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The partnership was unveiled on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh on Sunday, April 28.

Misk CEO Dr. Badr Al Badr and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Managing Director Joe Cerrell signed an agreement to create a collaborative framework for empowering the Saudi youth and fostering a global impactful environment.

KSRelief partners with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to eradicate polio

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have partnered to eradicate polio from 33 Islamic Development Bank member countries.

The two sides signed a memorandum of cooperation on Sunday, aiming to protect 370 million children annually from polio, and lift millions of people out of poverty.

The partnership will significantly aid the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, the largest multilateral development program in the Middle East.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is also collaborating with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health to enhance disease surveillance and testing for a safe and healthy Haj pilgrimage.

In this regard, Haj pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia in June will receive the polio vaccine as part of the Bill & Melina Gates Foundation health drive, Bloomberg reported.

“This investment towards global health isn’t just good to have; it’s a strategic imperative for a thriving, more resilient future together,” said Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia.

“The world faces many health challenges, and it is part of our responsibility and leadership to contribute with our partners in bridging the gaps, and through concerted efforts, we will be able to alleviate the suffering of many people.”

“I am proud to see the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, together with partners across the Middle East, step up to help deliver more polio vaccines, measles immunizations, and other vital health services to millions of children every year,” said Bill Gates, who co-chairs the foundation with ex-wife Melinda French Gates.