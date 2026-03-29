BITS Pilani student killed as motorcycle collides with oil tanker in South Goa

Panaji: A 26-year-old student of BITS Pilani was killed, and another suffered grievous injuries after their motorcycle collided with an oil tanker in South Goa, police said on Sunday, March 29.

The accident occurred around 5.15 pm on Saturday near a junction at Upasnagar in the Zuari Nagar area, an official said.

He said that the tanker was heading towards Vasco town from Upasnagar when the driver, Pedro Ivo Medeira (66), allegedly took a right turn to enter another lane without ensuring the safety of the oncoming traffic.

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The victim, Karan Narasimha Murthy, who was riding towards Verna from the BITS Pilani campus, crashed into the rear left side of the tanker.

Murthy and his friend, Soham Adhikari (26), another student of BITS Pilani, suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where the former succumbed to his injuries.

Adhikari is undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim, the official said, adding that the tanker driver was arrested and later released on bail.