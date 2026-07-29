BJP alleges fraudulent digitalisation of SIR forms in Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP on Wednesday, July 29, petitioned the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking action over alleged fraudulent digitalisation of blank enumeration forms by BLOs in Serilingampally during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

BJP’s Election Commission Affairs Committee Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy alleged that BLOs in Serilingampally assembly segment here have uploaded the reverse side of the Enumeration Form onto the official BLO mobile application without filling in any mandatory voter details on the front side of the forms.

To fraudulently inflate completion metrics, the BLOs scanned the blank back side of the enumeration forms and uploaded the application, Reddy said in a memorandum submitted to the CEO.

He expressed concern that this shortcut defeats the very foundation of the electoral roll revision process, compromising data integrity and disenfrachising genuine voters through fabricated records.

When confronted, the concerned BLOs openly admitted to this malpractice, defending their actions by citing immense pressure from supervisory officers to artificially display a high percentage of digitalisation completion within tight deadlines, he said.

Reddy, who cited a letter he received from a local BJP leader, said the party was in possession of concrete evidence to substantiate the claims.

The BJP urged the Election Commission to deploy digital forensic and analytical checks within the official BLO application backend to ensure that it is not an isolated incident.

The party requested the CEO to order an independent inquiry in Serilingampally constituency, comprehensive digital audit, strict disciplinary and penal action and mandatory re-verification in the matter.

The SIR began in Telangana on June 25, and BLOs will visit houses till August 3. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 10.