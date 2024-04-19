BJP ‘biggest liar’ in universe: Akhilesh

Noida: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called the BJP the “biggest liar in the universe” while addressing an election rally in western Uttar Pradesh.

The identity that the BJP has created for itself here in the last 10 years is that of “loot and lies”, Yadav said.

“Perhaps no political party has uttered as many lies as the BJP. In the whole universe, it is the BJP which is the biggest liar,” the SP president said.

Yadav also claimed that the BJP would be “eliminated” from the region in the first phase of polls, voting for which was underway on Friday.

“It feels like this time the wind from the west is going to eliminate the BJP completely. And it looks like the BJP’S first show has flopped,” Yadav said, referring to the first phase of polls in eight constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh.

“Not only that, the public also does not want to listen to their often repeated dialogues. The story they were concocting till now, nobody wants to listen to that too,” he claimed.

The SP president was addressing the rally, held in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district, in support of Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar. The Sikandrabad and Khurja areas of Bulandshahr come under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Seeking support for Nagar, he talked about his qualification as a doctor, who is taking on BJP’s Mahesh Sharma, who is also a doctor.

“This time a doctor is competing with a doctor. Some people told me that you are losing in this region because you could not field a doctor to take on the doctor. I want to thank all party workers who have prepared a doctor (for elections) who can even cure the coming generations. Hence, a doctor for a doctor,” Yadav said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.