BJP conspiracy to damage AIUDF through delimitation, Cong part of it: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has alleged that both the BJP and Congress hatched a controversy to politically corner his party through the delimitation exercises.

Ajmal told reporters here on Sunday, “The Chief Minister is talking about safeguarding the interests of indigenous people in the state through the delimitation exercise. I want to tell him that Muslim people are also the original inhabitants of Assam.”

According to him, the delimitation will decrease the number of Muslim MLAs in the Assam Assembly.

“Our party is the biggest loser in the delimitation. Many of our MLAs will fail to win next time due to the change in dynamics of the assembly seats,” Ajmal said.

He alleged that the BJP did it with the motive to finish the AIUDF in state politics, and Congress secretly supported the BJP.

“Following the delimitation order, both the BJP and Congress are happy. It proves that they earlier had understanding, said the AIUDF leader.

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Ajmal asserted that his party would win at least three seats.

He said, “Earlier we won Dhubri, Barpeta, and Karimganj Lok Sabha constituencies. This time, the Nagaon seat is also favourable for us. We will contest there with full strength and hope to win at least three out of these four seats.”

Meanwhile, Ajmal further said that despite the fact that Congress has been opposing AIUDF’s inclusion in the INDIA alliance, the party will tender its support to the opposition bloc.