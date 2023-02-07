BJP demands Delhi govt pay salaries to temple priests too

New Delhi: The BJP organised a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the city’s government’s “continuous discrimination” against temple priests.

More than 5,000 seers and priests from different areas of Delhi shouted slogans demanding the Kejriwal government pay them a monthly salary like for imams of mosques.

State BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri and former Mayor Jaiprakash addressed the protest organised by the BJP Temple Cell.

Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said if imams of the mosques are being given a salary, then why not the priests of temples.

Tiwari claimed that the Hindu society is most tolerant, but when its tolerance ends, a war like the one in Mahabharata occurs. “Today, Kejriwal is behaving like Duryodhan with the priests of the temples of Delhi, which will not be tolerated,” he said, adding the BJP is determined that the priests should also get all the arrangements or facilities which other communities are getting.