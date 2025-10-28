Days after the arrest of the stalker who molested two Australian women cricketers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked outrage for stating that “The incident is a lesson for them.”

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on October 23, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man. The accused was apprehended the next day.

The two players registered an FIR under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

Minister Vijayvargiya addressed the issue while speaking to reporters on October 26. “Whenever any player goes anywhere, even when we go out, we always inform at least one local person. I think this will remind the players that in the future, if we leave our venue, we should inform our security or local administration before leaving, as there is a huge craze for cricket players.”

He added that he had witnessed a similar incident where crazed fans tore a football player’s clothes.

Days after the arrest of the stalker who molested two Australian women cricketers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked outrage for stating that "The incident is a lesson for them."



Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women’s… pic.twitter.com/yyuJxqXs6L — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 28, 2025

“Someone was asking for autographs from a famous player. A girl kissed him, and his clothes got torn. He was a very famous football player.”

Vijayvargiya stated that such an incident can be considered a “lesson for everyone,” and sportspersons should realise their popularity when they head out.

“Sometimes, players don’t realise their popularity. Players are very popular, so they should be careful. This incident has happened; it’s a lesson for everyone. It’s a lesson for us and for the players as well.”

In an interview with NDTV, he said, “Look, there has been a lapse (in security). But the players suddenly left from there without telling anyone; they didn’t even tell their coach. This is a mistake from their side too… They should have been more careful.”

His remarks stirred up controversy, with many pointing out that it is an age-old claim; before addressing the lack of security for women, or in this case, international guests, he implied that they should have been more careful themselves.

Congress senior leader Arun Yadav called it “unfortunate and utterly disgusting,” saying, “This incident exposes the state’s failure to protect its guests. Kailash ji’s remark reflects a disturbing mindset.” While

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari and leader Mumtaz Patel followed with criticism, stating it was a “stain” on Madhya Pradesh.

The sentiment was also echoed by women’s rights activists, calling the remarks “textbook victim-blaming, policing women’s movements while rationalising criminal behaviour by men.”

Also Read Two Australian women cricketers stalked in Indore, cricket associations respond

This is not Kailash Vijayvargiya’s first time making controversial statements about women. Previously, His comments on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi drew criticism, with him saying, “Our opposition leaders today are such that they kiss their young sisters in the middle of the crossroads. I want to ask you who among you kisses your young sisters or daughters in public? This is a lack of values. These are foreign values; they came about from being brought up abroad.”

During a public gathering in Indore in June, he made sexist remarks, stating, “I don’t like girls who wear skimpy clothes. In the West, a woman wearing fewer clothes is considered beautiful. I don’t agree with that. In India, we consider a girl beautiful when she dresses well, wears jewellery, and adorns herself gracefully.” He added, “Sometimes girls come to take selfies with me. I tell them, ‘Beta, come in proper clothes next time, then we’ll take a photo.”

In a Hanuman Jayanti event held in 2022, he had said something similar, “I won’t lie on Hanuman Jayanti, but girls these days wear such filthy clothes. We call women goddesses, but they don’t appear that way, they look like Shurpanakha. God has given you a beautiful body; at least wear decent clothes. Teach your children values.”