BJP MLA backs Opposition MPs joining NDA

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh on Monday, June 22, said Opposition MPs were welcome to join the NDA for a stronger Centre, but questioned the need to induct Opposition MLAs into Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti, noting the alliance already holds a two-thirds majority in the assembly.

Bringing in additional MLAs could undermine those already part of the ruling alliance, Deshmukh claimed.

His remarks come amid a rebellion by six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members, with two of them confirming their switch to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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Deshmukh said the Opposition Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members switching sides will strengthen the Union government.

“I welcome their move as we need a stronger Centre to pass several important bills. But do we really need MLAs from the Opposition in Maharashtra?” asked Deshmukh, who represents the Savner assembly constituency in Nagpur district.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shinde‘s Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, already has 237 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly, he pointed out.

The Maharashtra government already has more than a two-thirds majority. “Irrespective of the eagerness of Opposition MLAs to join Mahayuti, we need to decide whether we really want any more MLAs, as the existing lot is enough and capable,” he said.

Deshmukh said the induction of more MLAs could lead to injustice towards existing legislators in the ruling alliance.

“It is my request to all leaders of Mahayuti that they rethink this strategy of bringing Opposition MLAs into the ruling alliance,” he said.

Deputy CM Shinde recently hinted at more Opposition leaders joining his party.

Addressing the Shiv Sena’s foundation day rally on Friday, Shinde said, “This is just a trailer; the movie is still not over. Two of the six Lok Sabha members of Shiv Sena (UBT) have already stated that they are joining Shiv Sena led by Shinde. The remaining four have maintained silence.”

Deshmukh, who hails from a prominent political family in the Vidarbha region, won the 2024 assembly election from Savner on a BJP ticket after defeating the Congress candidate.

His father, Ranjit Deshmukh, served as Maharashtra Congress president, while his uncle, Anil Deshmukh of the NCP (SP), was Maharashtra’s home minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Ashish Deshmukh joined the BJP before the 2014 assembly elections and defeated his uncle Anil Deshmukh from the Katol seat in Nagpur district.

He returned to the Congress and contested against then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the 2019 assembly polls, but was expelled from the party over his statements against Rahul Gandhi.

He subsequently rejoined the BJP, which fielded him from Savner, a Congress stronghold since 2004, in the 2024 assembly elections.