BJP MP dares Telangana CM to declare where Waqf properties were in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao dared chief minister A Revanth Reddy to declare the lands in the Old City which belonged to Waqf Board, and where were they located.

Addressing media at BJP office in Kandi village of Sangareddy mandal on Monday, April 21, Rao said that certain political parties and leaders were misleading the people and instigating them by spreading false propaganda against the Waqf (Amendment) Act of 2025.

Claiming that the UPA 2 government had made amendments to the Waqf by user section of the Act that resulted in private lands belonging to various sections including Muslims going into the hands of Waqf Board, he said that many lands in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, Gajwel, Chegunta, Siddipet and Dubbak were declared as Waqf properties, despite generations of farmers were tilling those lands.

Giving an example of one such disputed land, he said that in Narsinghi village of Dubbak mandal, the entire village including houses were declared as Waqf properties, despite three generations of farmers in possession of those lands. He said the farmers were fighting the case in the High Court for the past 15 years.

He also said that in Saidapur village of Kondapur mandal in Sangareddy district, in survey number 78, there were 197 acres of land being cultivated by around 200 farmers, who had pattadar passbooks for those lands.

“When Dharani revenue portal was brought in, the land was shown as Waqf property and new passbooks were not issued to the farmers. They neither got bank loans, nor Rythu Bandhu, or farm loan waiver,” he noted.

He said that the powers given to Waqf Board that a land declared as Waqf property couldn’t be contested in the tribunals, High Court or the Supreme Court have now been removed under the amended Act by the NDA government, and now people could go to courts to get justice as per the Waqf (Amendment) Act of 2025.