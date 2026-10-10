BJP operates by ‘suppressing’ voices, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, October 10, alleged that the BJP operates by “suppressing” voices and silencing people.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government should listen to the voice of people.

Shivakumar was reacting to the restrictions imposed on protesters in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where various civil society organisations under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

“They (BJP) always suppress us, they suppress you, and they suppress everyone. They try to silence everyone and every voice, ignoring the constitutional provisions. That is the way they operate. They are doing it in that manner,” the Chief Minister said.