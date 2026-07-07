BJP, TMC meet gang-rape victim’s family in Bengal’s Baruipur

Baruipur: Leaders of various political parties met the family of the 11-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, in West Bengal’s Baruipur, and assured them of support in their fight for justice.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by state Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul and former MP Locket Chatterjee met the girl’s family.

“The family told us that they are satisfied with the government’s role and that they have faith in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari,” Paul claimed.

She said strict action should be taken in cases of crimes against women, and if any negligence is found on the part of the police or the administration, they will not be spared.

Trinamool Congress MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sayani Ghosh, who recently joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), also met the parents of the victim.

“We demand the maximum punishment for those responsible for this heinous crime. The administration is taking steps to ensure that justice is delivered,” Ghosh Dastidar said.

“It is a deeply painful incident. It feels as if this has happened to my own daughter. We have assured the family that we will stand by them in every possible way,” she said.

Opposition parties initially blocked from entering

Police initially prevented the NCPI delegation from entering the area but later allowed them to proceed. Ghosh, who is the local MP, also faced protests.

Ghosh, the Jadavpur MP, said the government’s response after such an incident was important.

“Everyone wants the maximum punishment. After an incident takes place, it is important to see what action the government takes and how quickly justice is ensured,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee also visited the family along with rebel TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Seuli Saha.

“We want capital punishment for those behind this crime. We have spoken to the family members and assured them that we are beside them till justice is delivered,” Bhattacharya told PTI.

On Monday, TMC leaders belonging to the Mamata Banerjee camp had visited the victim’s family. Among them were Biman Banerjee, Dola Sen, and Pratima Mondal.

The body of the girl, who had gone missing on July 4, was found stuffed in a sack in the Surjyapur Haat area on Sunday. Hours after the girl’s body was recovered, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the girl’s death. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Bengal Police intensify probe, examine shack as possible crime scene

Investigators probing the alleged rape and murder on Tuesday said that one of the accused is suspected to have taken the victim to a shack where two other accused were already present before the crime took place. The three accused allegedly consumed intoxicants before the assault, the police added.

The three arrested accused were being questioned even as investigators were awaiting the forensic and viscera examination reports, a senior police officer said.

“An investigation is underway on the basis of evidence collected from the spot, witness statements and scientific examination. We are verifying the exact sequence of events and the individual roles of each accused,” he said.

“The preliminary post-mortem report revealed injuries on the victim. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the injuries and are awaiting the final medical opinion,” he added.

The accused allegedly attempted to dispose of the victim late on Saturday night, the officer of the investigating team said.

“It is suspected that she was kept inside the shack before an attempt was made to dispose of her. Circumstantial evidence indicates that they tried to carry her in a plastic sack, but after it got torn, they allegedly threw her into a nearby pond,” he said.

Incidentally, the preliminary post-mortem examination findings indicate ante-mortem drowning, which means the victim was alive when she was thrown into the water.

“However, the conclusion will be drawn after the forensic examination and viscera reports are received,” the officer said.

The three accused left the area separately after allegedly disposing of the girl, he said.