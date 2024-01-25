BJP trying to ‘divert’ public by showcasing Ram temple: Stalin

Chennai: The BJP is trying to divert people by showcasing the Ram temple and the reason for the “imposition” of Hindi by the BJP regime at the Centre is only to “deceive” the Hindi speaking people and the Saffron party is “more dangerous than coronavirus,” DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged here on Thursday, January 25.

Stalin said the BJP, after assuming power at the Centre has been imposing Hindi and ignoring Tamil and “we are continuously opposing this.”

In 2022, the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Official Language Committee -led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah- were against the regional languages, including Tamil. It also went against the interests of people speaking regional languages.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution against implementing such recommendations.

“The reason for the imposition of Hindi by the BJP regime at the Centre is only to deceive the Hindi speaking people. Who is voting more in favour of the BJP? It is the people in northern states! Have they done any good for the Hindi speaking people in the northern states? he asked, addressing the party’s language martyr’s day meeting.

Recalling the lockdown implemented ‘all of a sudden’ due to the spread of coronavirus, the travails endured by the people to reach their hometowns and deaths, he asked: “Who is more dangerous than the coronavirus ? it is the BJP government.”

A great number of ‘Hindi people,’ (seen as a reference to migrant workers from northern states and employed in southern parts of the country during the pandemic) walked all the way to their homes and is this compassion?

“They are trying to divert those people by showing the Ram temple.”

In a video on social media, a Hindi speaking boy is asserting that ‘we only need education,’ the DMK president said and added that the BJP does not want this awareness to spread.

“The people of northern states are not ready to believe anymore, the politics of deceiving the public,” Stalin said. The BJP cannot emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha polls this year in the northern states. “That is the truth.”

The DMK chief urged his party workers to take forward the party’s youth wing conference resolution of “exposing the BJP, that it is the true enemy of the Hindu people.” A campaign should be done by all the party workers to expose the Saffron party.

“The BJP is taking religion in its hands to protect itself,” he alleged and urged cadres to focus on BJP’s failures and its ‘anti-Tamil’ attitude.

Hitting out at the AIADMK, which months ago severed ties with the BJP, Stalin said the main opposition party’s chief Edappadi Palaniswami was merely enacting a ‘drama’ to hide his party’s ‘betrayal’ of the minority communities. The future of India is dependent on the INDIA bloc’s victory, he said.