BJP workers ‘purify’ Kannauj Temple after puja by Akhilesh Yadav

In an incident sparking massive outrage, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were seen cleaning temple premises in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, shortly after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav performed puja there.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, BJP workers are seen cleaning the Siddhapeeth Baba Gauri Shanker Mahadev Mandir with Gangajal (Ganga water). The saffron party has draws criticism for engaging in a symbolic “purification” following Yadav’s visit.

The Samajwadi Party leader had visited the temple as part of his campaign trail. After the massive outrage, BJP workers justified their move and alleged that Akhilesh was accompanied by several Muslim leaders who entered the temple.

BJP city president Shivendra Kumar Gwal as quoted by the National Herald said that some Muslims and people from other communities accompanying the SP leader had entered the temple wearing shoes. He alleged that the visitor spat inside the premises prompting the party leaders to clean the temple premises.

Former Chief Minister @yadavakhilesh performed pooja in the temple today.

After this the @BJP4India leaders washed the temple. Said that he had come to the temple wearing shoes and slippers. Akhilesh Yadav is seen barefoot in this video.#ModiKaParivar #AkhileshYadav pic.twitter.com/HtK8LyA8w1 — Bagmaru Munawwar (@BagmaruSpeaks) May 6, 2024

The SP leaders later said that the reason behind washing the temple premises was not that Muslims had visited. They said the BJP leaders washed the temple because Akhilesh Yadav belongs to the backward class, proving how the saffron party’s behaviour toward ST, and SCs communities is. They alleged that RSS does not consider backward and Dalit communities Hindus.

SP leader IP Singh wrote on X, “RSS does not consider backward and Dalit classes as Hindus. When such a big leader of the country Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji visits the temple, the Sanghis wash the temple premises with Gangajal. They will not allow a common backward Dalit person to enter. That is why people are leaving Hinduism and accepting Buddhism. RSS was formed to destroy Hinduism.”

RSS पिछड़े और दलित वर्ग को हिन्दू नहीं मानता।



जब देश के इतने बड़े नेता श्री अखिलेश यादव जी के मंदिर जाने पर संघ के लोग मंदिर परिसर को गंगाजल से धूल रहे हैं फिर आम पिछड़े दलित वर्ग को घुसने नहीं देते होंगे।



इसलिए हिन्दू धर्म छोड़कर लोग बौद्ध धर्म स्वीकार रहे हैं।



RSS हिन्दू… — I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) May 7, 2024

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Kannauj temple controversy is likely to be one of many such incidents that will shape the political discourse in Uttar Pradesh.