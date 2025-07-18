BJP’s Madhavi Latha vying for Goshamahal seat after Raja Singh’s exit

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha, who unsuccessfully contested for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in 2024, is reportedly vying for a ticket for the Goshamahal Assembly seat which is likely to undergo a by-poll as incumbent MLA Raja Singh has quit the party. An MLA usually has to vacate the seat once they quit the party from which they are elected.

Raja SIngh had submitted his resignation letter to the BJP’s central leadership this month over a host of issues including being disappointed over the appointment of veteran BJP leader Ramchander Rao as state president. His resignation was accepted by BJP’s Arun Singh, formally marking his exit from the BJP. Surprisingly, just days after it, Madhavi Latha in fact went on to criticise him.

She questioned his contributions to the party and challenged his recent controversial statements. The heated remarks came during an exclusive interview with TV9. Madhavi Latha openly challenged Raja Singh’s loyalty to the BJP. “If party made a corporator an MLA, would you insult it?” she asked and further dismissed his claims of self-made success.

A senior BJP leader from Hyderabad said that Madhavi Latha has expressed interest in contesting from the Goshamahal Assembly seat, which Raja Singh won three times since the 2014 state polls. If Raja Singh also contests the by-election, then it is likely to be a four way contest between him, the BJP, Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Prior to Raja Singh, local Congress leader and ex-Andhra Pradesh minister Mukesh Goud held the seat. “Madhavi Latha is definitely interested in contesting from Goshamahal, and we cannot say now if she will be given the ticket as there are many aspirants. But she is in the race,” the BJP leader told Siasat.com

Madhavi Latha had contested against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat during the 2024 Parliament elections. She secured over 3 lakh votes, while Owaisi won comfortably with over five lakh votes. A win for her was not expected as the seat has over 65% of Muslim voters.

“If she does contest for the Goshamahal seat, then it will be interesting to watch if she can take votes away from Raja Singh. It will also show whether Raja Singh has been winning due to his own popularity or because of support from the BJP,” said an analyst who did not want to be named. Moreover, Mukesh Goud’s son is also expected to try for the same seat now that Raja Singh is out of the BJP.

Interestingly, Raja Singh’s exit comes at a time when the GHMC elections are likely to be held in the coming months. His presence in the party would have certainly helped the BJP which also did fairly well in the previous 2020 polls. Out of the 150 seats, the Congress won two, BRS 56, AIMIM 55 and BJP 48.