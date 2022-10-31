BJP’s victory in local body polls indicator of coming Assembly polls: Bommai

Bengaluru: The results of local body polls in Vijayapura and Kollegal, on Monday, came as a shot in the arm for the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka. The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over the victory of BJP in local body polls to Vijayapura City Corporation, Kollegal Town Municipality and Savanur Town Panchayat on Monday.

The elections were held on October 28.

Of the total 35 seats, BJP has won in 17 seats in Vijayapura City Corporation, with the Congress winning only 10 seats. The AIMIM won two seats, while the JD(S) settled for one seat. The BJP is expected to take help from the independent candidates who have won five seats.

In Kollegal city Municipal Council, the BJP swept the polls by winning six of the seven seats.

“This is the indicator for the blooming of lotus all over the State in the 2023 Assembly elections,” the CM said.

As Karnataka is due for assembly elections in the first half of 2023, battle lines have already been drawn. The BJP has been espousing a hardline Hindutva stance in the only south Indian state it enjoys popular support.

The opposition Congress party has taken up the issue of corruption as its poll plank for the assembly polls.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested from 15 wards, it failed to win a single seat. The party state convenor Prithvi Reddy said that the party garnered 5.52 percent overall vote share in the contested wards.