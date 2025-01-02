Blinkit launches ambulance service in Gurugram

Blinkit is expanding its “10-minute delivery” business model by introducing five new ambulance services, its CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on X on Thursday, January 2.

For the time being, the ambulance service is available in Gurugram, Haryana, which also houses Blinkit’s headquarters. Blinkit promises to expand the service to other major cities in the next two years.

“We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app,” Dhindsa’s X post read.

Ambulance in 10 minutes.



We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start… pic.twitter.com/N8i9KJfq4z — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 2, 2025

Dhindsa stated that the Blinkit ambulance service is equipped to provide basic life support including, oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretchers, monitors, a suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections. Each ambulance will have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver.

Dhindsa also said that the Blinkit ambulance service will be at an affordable cost. “Profit is not a goal here. We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term,” his X post read. According to Dhindsa, the ambulance service has received positive reviews.

The announcement comes amid stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s criticism of Blinkit and other quick commerce platforms for exploitation of their workers.