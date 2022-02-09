Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor set to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is set to visit Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on February 13.

The actor will grace the Jubilee Stage at 4 pm UAE time (5:30 pm IST) for a live Q&A session with fans.

Ranbir Kapoor has been a star of hits including Sanju, Wake Up Sid and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is also starring in Luv Ranjan as yet untitled film along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also sees Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor as Ranbir’s parents. The film is expected to hit the screens on January 26, 2023.

The actor is set to have a busy 2022 as his two other films are also slated to release. ‘Shamshera’ with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, and ‘Brahmastra’ with his beau Alia Bhatt.

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers cross 12 miĺlion mark

The number of Expo 2020 Dubai visits rose to 12.4 million in the period upto February 8. The largest world fair opened 130 days ago, will conclude at the end of next month, despite talk of a possible extension. Expo’s virtual visits reached more than 110 million.

Expo 2020 Dubai has set a new Guinness World Record. With the Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai police have set a new record for the largest online video series of people walking by wearing a self-adhesive badge/sticker. A total of 265 people – 146 women and 119 men from 193 nationalities and 192 Country Pavilions on Monday said “Thank you Expo 2020” on camera in their national languages.