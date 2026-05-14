Bride refuses to recognise groom, clash erupts at UP wedding

The groom told police that he came in contact with the woman through Instagram.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th May 2026 1:11 pm IST
Representational photo of bride.
Representational image

Hardoi: A violent clash erupted between two families during a wedding ceremony in Hardoi after the bride refused to recognise the groom, claiming he was not the man she had been speaking to online, police said on Thursday, May 14.

The wedding, arranged after an online relationship, took place on May 12 and ended with the groom being hospitalised, Circle Officer (Shahabad) Alok Raj Narayan said.

The groom, Devendra Singh Parimar (23), told police that he came in contact with the woman through Instagram. The two later began speaking over the phone, fell in love and decided to get married.

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The bride’s family had arranged accommodation for the wedding guests at a hotel, and the procession later reached the bride‘s house for the ceremony, he said.

However, on seeing the groom, the bride, who is a lawyer, alleged that he was not the person she had been speaking to and claimed that the man she she knew identified himself as Rahul.

Following the objection, members of the bride’s family allegedly assaulted Parimar and several wedding guests, police said.

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The groom sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have detained nine people for questioning and further investigation is underway, they said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th May 2026 1:11 pm IST

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