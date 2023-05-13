Bridegroom, four others brutally assaulted for bursting crackers in Bihar

Patna: Bursting crackers during a marriage ceremony turned ugly in Bihar’s Araria district when relatives of the bride brutally assaulted the bridegroom, his father and three others, an official said on Friday.

Victims were rescued by the police and an FIR has been registered against 15 persons in Jokihat police station of the district.

The incident occurred at Pachaili village under Mahalgarh outposts on Thursday night. The people on the bridegroom’s side were continuously bursting crackers during the marriage function and people from the bride’s relatives were not happy with that.

This had led to an altercation between the two side and bride’s relatives overpowered the people on bridegroom’s side. They held five persons – Avinesh Kumar Viswas (bridegroom), Chaman Lal Viswas (bridegroom’s father), Nilesh Kumar Viswas, Radhannand Viaswas and one other – captive in an isolated place and brutally assaulted them.

Bridegroom’s father Chaman Lal Viswas somehow managed to contact his brother Ramanand Viswas who further contacted the police and gave a written complaint against them.

“After receiving the complaint, we raided the place and rescued the victims. We have also registered an FIR against 15 persons and efforts are on to nab them. The situation turned ugly over the trivial issue of crackers,” police said.

The accused have been identified as Dipak Kumar, Pinkesh Kumar, Subodh Kumar, Viaswas Kumar, and Pappu Kumar among others.

The victims also alleged that the accused have taken away 200 gram silver jewellery and 10 gram gold jewellery from them.