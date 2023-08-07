British Indian women organise ‘Saree Walkathon 2023’ in London

Hyderabad: British Indian women in sarees organised a unique ‘Saree Walkathon 2023’ event in London to celebrate National Handloom Day on August 7.

The founder of British Women in Sarees, Dr Deepti Jain said that the event was aimed at promoting and supporting Indian handloom weavers.

Over 500 women from different states of India came together draped in their regional handloom sarees and participated in the walk that started from Trafalgar Square, passed the 10 Downing Street and ended in front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue at parliament square.

It was a pleasure attending first Saree Walkathon in London on Sun 6th Aug, marking National Handloom Day & celebrating @SAHM_UK. Organised by British Women in Sarees, 100s of women wore Sarees of different styles & designs, reflecting different parts of South Asia #StoriesToTell pic.twitter.com/OnBcnK1qh6 — Numan Azmi (@numanazmi) August 6, 2023

Over 40 women from Telangana participated in the walkathon draped in handloom sarees like Gadwal, Pochampally, Pochampally Ikkat, Narayanpet and Gollabhama from Telangana.

“The event was organized to raise awareness of our handloom weaves and to showcase the rich cultural heritage of our state and country,” said a press release.

Coordinators from Telangana including Prathima, Jyothy, Anusha, Sadhana, Sindhu and Goda said that they took part in the event hoping that such international promotions will get a wider reach and help for the betterment of livelihoods of handloom weavers.