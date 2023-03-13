BRS, AAP demand JPC on ‘Adani scam’; stage protest outside Parliament

They held placards inside the House and later walked out and held a demonstration at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th March 2023 3:17 pm IST
BRS, AAP demand JPC on Hindenburg's report, stage protest in Parliament
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests outside the Parliament demanding discussion on the Hindenburg’s report on the Adani scam.

The Opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Hindenburg report and staged a protest after receiving no response from the Chair in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

BRS moved a suspension motion in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to discuss the misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the BJP-led union government.

Also Read
BRS MP moves suspension notice in RS to discuss ‘abuse’ of central agencies by govt

Both the houses were adjourned till 2 pm following the protest.

They held placards inside the House and later walked out and held a demonstration at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex.

While AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and later by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, the ED had recently recorded the statement of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the same case and asked her to appear again on March 16.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th March 2023 3:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button