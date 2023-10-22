BRS adopting soft hindutva, says MBT’s Amjedullah Khan

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan dared Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT minister K T Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha or Minister Harish Rao to contest from Goshamahal against BJP candidate T Raja Singh if they are really secular and anti-Hindutva.

“The BRS party is adopting a soft Hindutva approach against Raja Singh and fears if it acts against him it might damage its vote bank. A living example is the acquittal of Raja Singh in many hate speech and riot cases in nine years all with the active help of the Telangana government and its administration,” Amjedullah Khan said.

Khan was reacting to the suspension revocation of Raja Singh by the BJP high command and his candidature from the Goshamahal assembly constituency. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi preaches tolerance and respect towards all religions. Today, the party revoked the suspension of Raja Singh and it shows its sincerity,” said Amjedullah.

The MBT spokesperson said the BJP had suspended Raja Singh from the party because he was misbehaving with the senior party leaders and abusing them. “All of them complained to the leadership about it and waited for an opportunity. When he made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammed, they took it as a pretext and suspended him,” said Amjedullah.

He further said the MBT after discussion in the party meeting will take a final call in supporting the Congress candidate from Goshamahal in the upcoming polls to defeat the BJP candidate Raja Singh.

“The BJP will perform miserably in the assembly elections. Raja Singh, anyhow, is going lose the seat,” he said.