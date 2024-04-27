BRS asks EC to reject nomination filed by BJP Adilabad candidate

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday, April 27, asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reject the nomination filed by the BJP candidate from Adilabad constituency Godam Nagesh for not filing the affidavit in the “prescribed manner.”

In a letter to the ECI, the party wrote, “Sri Nagesh failed to file the affidavit in the prescribed manner as elucidated by the Election Commission of India in the compendium of instructions Volum II, regarding Nomination Affidavit Rules of Form 26.”

The party highlighted Rule 2 of the said instructions, which states, “If columns have been left blank in the affidavit in Form 26, this should be specified against item I and candidates should be asked to submit an affidavit complete in all respects, latest by the time fixed for the commencement of scrutiny of nominations. Failure to submit a revised affidavit complete in all respects, even after the reminder by RO, will be a ground for rejection of the nomination paper.”

The BRS further said that an objection was raised by their party candidate, citing that two columns in the asset declaration were left blank. “Despite this, the complaint was rejected by the returning officer (RO) of Adilabad without providing any reason for the rejection,” it claimed.

“We respectfully request the Election Commission to reject the nomination filed by Sri. Godam Nagesh, a BJP candidate for the Adilabad constituency, under the rules and guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India, and consequently take action against the RO, Adilabad, not considering our representation,” the BRS wrote.